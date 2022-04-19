News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
‘We were delighted’ - Mayor of Ely attends The Wizard of Oz production

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM April 19, 2022
The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen visited The Maltings in Ely to watch a performance of The Wizard of Oz

The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen (fourth from right at front) visited The Maltings in Ely earlier this month (April) to watch a performance of The Wizard of Oz presented by KD Theatre Productions (pictured).

The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen, visited The Maltings in Ely earlier this month (April) to watch a performance of The Wizard of Oz.

Performed by KD Theatre Productions, the two family fun performances during April 7-8 were packed with hilarious jokes, dazzling song and dance routines, and colourful scenery.

The theatre group started its tour of the production on April 1 in Harlow and will finish on June 5 in Coventry. 

A spokesperson for KD Theatre Productions said: “We were delighted to have the Mayor of Ely in to see The Wizard of Oz at The Maltings earlier this month (April). 

“Throughout the year, we raise money for The Mayors Charity and will be announcing our total money raised very soon!” 

KD Theatre Productions’ The Wizard of Oz show is a jam-packed pantomime adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s classic story. 

Those who attended a performance at The Maltings described it as “the perfect family treat”. 

