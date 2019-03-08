Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely travels back in time at celebratory event

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE Archant

Visitors took a trip back in time as part of Oliver Cromwell's House's celebratory event on Saturday.

Historical characters from 1642 gave their insights into life during that era, with opportunities for cooking bread, making cheese and creating corn dollies also on hand.

The house welcomed visitors including mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse to their annual event, but this year had a special recognition due to the venue's recent refurbishment.

As well as this, servants of the house acknowledged Lammaf Tide, an ancient harvest festival, which visitors could learn about on the day.

Tracey Harding, from Oliver Cromwell House, said: "The house came alive with historical actors speaking in character in the way they would have spoken in 1642.

"He (Cllr Rouse) came along and had dialogue with Oliver Cromwell himself, and had an interesting debate about the drainage of the Fens.

"We had double the number of normal visitors and the event was hugely successful for us."

