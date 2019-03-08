Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely travels back in time at celebratory event

PUBLISHED: 12:07 06 August 2019

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Archant

Visitors took a trip back in time as part of Oliver Cromwell's House's celebratory event on Saturday.

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSEMayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Historical characters from 1642 gave their insights into life during that era, with opportunities for cooking bread, making cheese and creating corn dollies also on hand.

The house welcomed visitors including mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse to their annual event, but this year had a special recognition due to the venue's recent refurbishment.

As well as this, servants of the house acknowledged Lammaf Tide, an ancient harvest festival, which visitors could learn about on the day.

Tracey Harding, from Oliver Cromwell House, said: "The house came alive with historical actors speaking in character in the way they would have spoken in 1642.

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSEMayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

"He (Cllr Rouse) came along and had dialogue with Oliver Cromwell himself, and had an interesting debate about the drainage of the Fens.

"We had double the number of normal visitors and the event was hugely successful for us."

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSEMayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSEMayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSEMayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSEMayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver’s injuries not thought to be life threatening

Roads Policing show the spot where the Corsa came off the A11 and crashed onto the A14. Picture; ROADS POLICING

Cathedral will be lit in rainbow colours for Pride in Ely ‘to celebrate all God’s children’ says the Dean

Ely's second Pride festival will take place on August 10 outside the Maltings, Ely. It is an all day event with acts appearing throughout the day and in the evening guests can join the Pride party at the riverside bar. You'll need to download a ticket for the evening - but it is free admission; Picture; PRIDE ELY

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver’s injuries not thought to be life threatening

Roads Policing show the spot where the Corsa came off the A11 and crashed onto the A14. Picture; ROADS POLICING

Cathedral will be lit in rainbow colours for Pride in Ely ‘to celebrate all God’s children’ says the Dean

Ely's second Pride festival will take place on August 10 outside the Maltings, Ely. It is an all day event with acts appearing throughout the day and in the evening guests can join the Pride party at the riverside bar. You'll need to download a ticket for the evening - but it is free admission; Picture; PRIDE ELY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Chatteris man, 21, facing trial on charges of sexual activity with children, the youngest of whom was 10

Benjamin Free of New Road appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday (August 2); he was sent for trial. He faces multiple charges involving sexual activity with children.

Peterborough man scoops a whopping £10k a month for the next 30 years on National Lottery draw

Dean Weymes from Peterborough won £10k a month for the next 30 years on the National Lottery's Set For Life draw, taking part in the game for the first time. Picture: ARCHANT

Man, 80, dies after serious three-car collision which also saw woman, 80, seriously injured on A1307 road in Cambridgeshire

Harold Stubbings, aged 80, was killed in a three-car pile up on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire on Friday afternoon (August 2). Picture: Archant / FILE

Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely travels back in time at celebratory event

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Choristers from church of St Bride in Clarkson, Mississauga welcomed into Ely as they prepare to perform on their 60th birthday at cathedral

Choristers from the church of St Bride in Ontario have been welcomed into Ely ahead of their birthday performance at the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / Mike Rouse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists