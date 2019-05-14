Advanced search

Mike Rouse is again Mayor of Ely - with Cllr Sue Austen as his deputy

14 May, 2019 - 14:55
Mike Rouse will serve as Mayor of Ely for second term. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

It was an evening of celebrating the best that Ely has to offer as Mike Rouse agreed to serve as mayor for a second term.

Cllr Sue Austen will be deputy mayor while Cllr Rouse's older daughter Lauren will take over as mayoress from sibling Cassie.

Mayor Rouse spoke of his love for the city in an emotive speech, after being part of local politics for more than 40 years

"Doing the best for Ely continues to be my 'obsession'," he said.

"I have been honoured to serve as your Mayor and thank everyone for your generous welcome and involving us in your events.

"I have really enjoyed meeting so many clubs, organisations and people in Ely this past year.

"I have enjoyed representing the city and welcoming visitors to Ely, including, of course, Prince Charles, back in November."

He also presented a number of cheques to charities and individuals across the city.

These included St John's Ambulance cadets, Jack Waterfall for the Heligoland '39 project, K9 Café therapy dogs, Ely air cadet Emily Pieters for her Duke of Edinburgh Award and musical theatre star Zack Wymer to help him go on a National Youth Theatre course.

Mayor Rouse also reflected on former colleagues, changes in the city over the past year and the charitable work that is done in the area.

He continued: "I have been the father of the council now since 1978 and over those years have seen many outstanding councillors come and go.

"Cassie and I leave with many memories - I'll choose one, a very recent one.

"Three years ago I was diagnosed with heart failure, but thanks to the NHS, Addenbrookes and St Mary's doctors, I am walking, jigging a bit even, with my daughter (who may be a bit embarrassed).

"But I don't mind that, as I am following a samba band full of youngsters - who are our future - in front of two carnival eels.

"We are dancing down Fore Hill, followed by hundreds of people, watched by hundreds of people and it feels great.

"And it's Ely, I'm the Mayor, and we celebrate being alive and living in this great little city."

The Mayor Making ceremony took place at The Maltings last night (May 13).

Mike Rouse will serve as Mayor of Ely for second term.. Pictured with daughter mayoress Lauren Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSEMike Rouse will serve as Mayor of Ely for second term.. Pictured with daughter mayoress Lauren Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Show Job Lists