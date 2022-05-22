Journalist Tali Iserles has spoken about the late Cllr Mike Rouse as embodying “everything that I love about Ely.

“His kindness, generosity and gentle, inclusive nature - reflecting the city he served so well.”

She said: “ Not only was he the best Mayor of Ely I can ever remember but he was such a wonderful human being.

“He was so supportive of Pride in Ely and did a lot for the LGBT community.

“In his 80s he was remained the best ambassador for this amazing community that he could possibly be.”

Tali said: “If your kids have ever used the amazing pirate ship at Pocket Park, you can thank Mike for that.

“He was a passionate advocate for better play parks for our children, as well as a former secondary school teacher.

Mike Rouse at Ely Pride in 2019 - Credit: Contributed

“Even a few weeks ago he was trying to improve play facilities in Ely.

“He has supported so many causes in and around Ely and helped so many people in need.

“He was the life and soul of this incredible, tight-knit community and tonight the world is a dimmer place without him.

The best tribute we can pay to Mike is simply to #BeMoreMike.

“Let's all be kinder, spread a bit more joy, do more to help our community be a happier, more generous, welcoming place.

“Thank you Mike. We won't forget you..”

Pride in Ely wrote that: “Mike was an enormously kind and generous person who gave so much of his time to Ely, in so many ways.

“An important local historian, teacher, author and photographer he also stood many times on several local councils and was mayor of Ely twice.

Mike Rouse at Ely Pride in 2019 - Credit: Contributed

“Mike was incredibly supportive of Pride in Ely and many other local organisations; we will be forever grateful for this. He will be greatly missed.

Nigel Murfitt added: “Mike was a legend. He directed the first musical that I sang in in Ely. As a tribute I would like to sing a song at Pride for him from that musical.

“The show was Finians Rainbow.”

Mike Rouse at Ely Pride in 2019 - Credit: Contributed

Fritha Love said of Mike that “his words and actions will live on along with many great memories - he was never ‘too busy”.

Jason added: “RIP Mike, thanks for your support to the community>”



