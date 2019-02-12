Breaking News

Inquiry into Mayor’s Ball finds references to beneficaries being a charity ‘made in good faith,albeit erroneously so’ and a social enterprise ‘an error’

Mayor James Palmer hosts £120 a head guests at his charity ball at Ely Cathedral. A report by the combined authority found the beneficaries were "erroneously" described as a charity. And reference to it being a social enterprise 'an error'. . Picture: FACEBOOK Archant

A 1,700 word report into the running of the fund raising ball run by Mayor James Palmer last June has concluded that references to the beneficiaries being a charity “were made in good faith, albeit erroneously so”.

The investigation was carried out on behalf of the overview and scrutiny committee of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) by monitoring officer Patrick Arran.

His report also found that of the 180 £120 a head tickets, 20 were given to PTSD999, the company benefitting from the ball, and a further 10 were given away – some to staff who had helped to organise it.

“There has been comment in the media regarding the status of the organisation and the use of the word charity in combined authority publicity,” says Mr Arran.

“The organisation is not a charity registered with the Charity Commission; it is a company limited by guarantee. The organisation describes itself as a ‘community action’.

“I understand that the organisation has received two lottery funded grants. Whilst I am satisfied that there is nothing untoward about raising money for a good cause that is not a registered charity, I understand that it was made very clear to anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the event that the beneficiaries of any donations would be PTSD999 and this is set out in the flyer for the event.”

He adds: “There has been some criticism regarding posts on the combined authority website referring to this being a charitable event or funds raised for charity.

“It is clear to me that any references to the organisation being a charity were made in good faith albeit erroneously so. There is no further comment to be made on this point.”

And in response to a query from a scrutiny committee member he reports also that any reference to PTSD999 being described as a social enterprise is also “an error”.

Mr Arran says that as it was an inaugural event and that no mayoral charity account was in existence “I understand that a decision was made that the financial administration for the ball would be undertaken through the combined authority accounts.”

This was to ensure “professional oversight” and although it meant up front payments would be made from public funds, it was always the case that it would be underwritten personally from the mayor’s allowance in case of any shortfall.

“As such, there was no risk to the public purse” he says

Explaining why the proceeds were yet to be handed over, he says the main reason was late payment for two tables but this money had been paid last month.

“I am informed that arrangements are being made to pay the balance over to PTSD999,” he said.

Mr Arran’s report offers a detailed explanation of the event and he had found nothing untoward in CAPCA’s involvement and the way it supported Mayor Palmer.

“As is usual, some staff was involved in assisting with the event, they did everything in their own time and were given free places in recognition of their efforts,” he said.

And the combined authority had picked up the tab for flowers and decor.

Mr Arran says: “I am satisfied that there was nothing unlawful or improper about the arrangements for the ball being made through the combined authority.

“A general power of competence provides the authority with statutory authority, subject to limitations, to do anything that ‘individuals generally may do’. However, as with arrangements in other councils, it would be advisable for a mayor’s charitable trust to be set up for raising money for good causes and charity.

“Any future events would then be dealt with through that trust.”

The monitoring officer says reference on the CAPCA website to it being a charity “was an honest mistake by officers. We were referring to money raised for a good cause and the word charity was not used in its legal context.

“The digital flyer for the event simply referred to all profits being donated to PTSD999. The ball also aimed to raise awareness of the work of PTSD999 and encourage people to find out more about the organisation and how it works.”

In response to a question about the address of PTSD999 Ltd being the same as that of the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Association – and the chairman of that association Ben Shelton being also a director of PTSD999 – Mr Arran saw no issue.

There was no conflict of interest since there was no use of public funds to support PTSD999, he said.

“A conflict of interest arises where an individual may use public office to benefit themselves or their associates,” he concluded. “In this case the mayor was using public office to raise money to benefit an organisation which helps emergency services workers suffering from post-traumatic stress, which is not a political cause.”

There was a balance of £9,385.67 from receipts and a £1600 personal donation was paid directly to PTSD999.

“The total raised was £10,985.67,” says Mr Arran.