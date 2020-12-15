Advanced search

Soham’s £18.6m railway station is on the right track

PUBLISHED: 18:04 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 15 December 2020

James Palmer, Mayor of the Combined Authority, visited the site of the new railway station in Soham. He was there with Lucy Frazer, MP for south east Cambridgeshire. Pictures: James Palmer / Twitter

James Palmer, Mayor of the Combined Authority, visited the site of the new railway station in Soham. He was there with Lucy Frazer, MP for south east Cambridgeshire. Pictures: James Palmer / Twitter

Archant

Mayor James Palmer and MP Lucy Frazer visited the construction site of Soham’s £18.6m railway station today.

Trains are set to run through the new station towards the end of next year - and they had a chance to see the project’s progress.

The Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority tweeted: “Today I have been to visit the works on site at the new railway station at Soham, the first trains will be stopping here in December 2021.

You may also want to watch:

“Soham is part of a wider investment into rail across the Combined Authority area.”

When completed, it will provide the town with a railway connection for the first time in almost 55 years.

An initial construction phase began this autumn in preparation for the main works, which will begin early next year.

Greater Anglia’s Ipswich to Peterborough service will stop at Soham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Soham’s £18.6m railway station is on the right track

James Palmer, Mayor of the Combined Authority, visited the site of the new railway station in Soham. He was there with Lucy Frazer, MP for south east Cambridgeshire. Pictures: James Palmer / Twitter

Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice

Soham GP practice gives first Covid vaccine: Gladys Hatley is pictured being vaccinated by Dr Richard Brixey. Also pictured is her husband Dick. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH CCG

Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations

Ely company PA Answer is skipping its annual secret Santa in order to create hampers for those who are in need of food in Ely and the surrounding areas. Picture: PA ANSWER

The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert

Members of Littleport Brass have been preparing for their virtual Christmas concert remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions, and since going online, they have grown a wider audience. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE