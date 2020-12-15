Soham’s £18.6m railway station is on the right track

James Palmer, Mayor of the Combined Authority, visited the site of the new railway station in Soham. He was there with Lucy Frazer, MP for south east Cambridgeshire. Pictures: James Palmer / Twitter Archant

Mayor James Palmer and MP Lucy Frazer visited the construction site of Soham’s £18.6m railway station today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trains are set to run through the new station towards the end of next year - and they had a chance to see the project’s progress.

The Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority tweeted: “Today I have been to visit the works on site at the new railway station at Soham, the first trains will be stopping here in December 2021.

You may also want to watch:

“Soham is part of a wider investment into rail across the Combined Authority area.”

When completed, it will provide the town with a railway connection for the first time in almost 55 years.

An initial construction phase began this autumn in preparation for the main works, which will begin early next year.

Greater Anglia’s Ipswich to Peterborough service will stop at Soham.