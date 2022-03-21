Dean of Ely, The Very Reverend Mark Bonney has showed his support for the Ukraine Lifeline group. - Credit: Facebook/Ely Cathedral

From Deans to mayors and MPs, some of the eastern region’s leading figures have shown their support for a group offering help to Ukraine.

Last week, the Dean of Ely, The Very Reverend Mark Bonney visited the Corkers site in Pymoor, where ‘Ukraine Lifeline’ are distributing items from.

Revd Bonney met Craig and Sarah Taylor, two of the organisers helping lorries with supplies to the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, attended the warehouse and backed their efforts to support Ukraine.

“With the Dean of Ely, it gets another sector of people coming in that probably are not on social media, but go to the cathedral,” Mr Taylor, of Ukraine Lifeline, said.

“We had the Stevenage MP, Stephen McPartland, see us as we are working with ‘Stevenage Stands With Ukraine’.”

I spent time with Mathew Setchell & Ross Taylor at the drop off centre in Corkers, Little Downham to witness the good work that is being done to support those in need in Ukraine.

Thank you to those who have supported & an urge for more to support https://t.co/unOqHTiGn9 pic.twitter.com/dJOWvFqdFl — Mayor Dr Nik Johnson (@NikJohnsonCA) March 17, 2022

Since the start of March, around £2 million of items have been donated to Ukraine Lifeline with seven to eight lorries of supplies due to head for Ukraine this week.

Mr Taylor added: “They find it awe-inspiring with what’s happening and it’s given them hope.

“It’s giving Ukrainians hope that these people come and volunteer.”