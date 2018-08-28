Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

PUBLISHED: 17:32 18 December 2018

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Archant

A shop lifter who stole a Christmas gift set from an Ely store returned to hand it back and to apologise – hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media.

The apologetic shoplifter returned to Little Roos in Ely High Street and told owners how sorry he was that he had taken the gift set.

The store has decided to accept the apology and to close the book on the incident.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support after our recent post about theft,” Little Roos posted to their Facebook page.

“It is lovely to have so many people come together to offer their support.”

The shop statement added: “We are delighted to say that the person who took the item has just now returned it and has apologised for taking it in the first place.

“As the item has been returned to us in perfect condition we will not be taking any further action with this and have advised the police accordingly.”

Little Roos say they have removed the images and their original post “and would be grateful if as many people as possible could please remove their shared posts of this. “We feel that after bringing the item back we do not need to have the original post and shares on Facebook.”

The shop statement added: “Thank you all again for your help and support with this it is very much appreciated.”

CCTV images of two suspected shoplifters – who took their baby with them into Little Roos whilst they carried out their theft – were widely circulated.

Little Roos had shared the photos after checking their CCTV following the theft of gift sets: they had also sent the photos to Cambridgeshire Police.

On their Facebook the store had said: “We are very sad and angry to say that we have had a theft from our little shop today.

“A man and woman with a child in a pushchair have been into the shop and whilst the woman distracted me asking about welly boots the man took one of our lovely Petit Bateau gift sets containing two body suits and put it up his jumper.

“He was then brazen enough to say on his way out how he liked little shops like this because you get free sweets.”

The shop statement added: “We have a tub of sweets on our counter for our customers.

“The woman had been into the shop earlier to look around while the man remained outside and then they came in together, obviously with a clear intention and they took what they wanted.

“We have clear images of both of the culprits from our CCTV system and these images with details of what was taken have been passed onto the police.

“There is also full video footage of the theft taking place which has been passed on to the police.”

Their statement added: “A lot of hard work and money goes into starting up and running a small, family run independent business and to have some people come in and steal from you really does hurt. It is very upsetting to have had this happen.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Stabbing at Wicken near Soham - two men aged 56 and 59 to appear in court on January 11 say Cambridgeshire Police

Two charged following alleged stabbing incident at Wicken; both suspects to appear in court on January 11. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman remains in critical condition following M11 smash

The collision took place on the M11 [stock image]. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Tower Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beaconsfield manager Meakin wants to create link with O’s

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Tory county councillor claims Mayor James Palmer removed chief executive for failing to control staffing costs but admits ‘I have no evidence for what happened’

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Holder at the double as Ely City continue revival

Ely City boss Brady Stone is delighted with the impact made by striker Steve Holder.

Pete Tong at Newmarket nights next summer

Pete Tong - Ibiza Classics - at Newmarket Raceourse

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists