Willingham man running 2019 London Marathon in aid of 14-year-old Louis born with rare metabolic disease

Matt Simmons of Willingham (left) will be running this year’s London Marathon in aid of Metabolic Support UK who looked after 14-year-old Louis (right) who suffered with a disease for 13 years of his life. Picture: SUPPLIED JustGiving

A Willingham man will be running the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of the Metabolic Support UK charity.

Matt Simmons will face the 26-mile capital dash after he read about the story of 14-year-old Louis who was born with a rare metabolic disease.

The 25-year-old personal trainer from Cambridgeshire has been training around the guided busway in Cambridge city in preparation for the race.

He said: “I have decided to run for Metabolic Support UK to support a charity who have supported Louis, a brave little boy who was born with a rare metabolic disease.

“He has just had a liver transplant, after living with his disease for 13 years. Through his 13 years living with his disease Metabolic support has provided support to Louis and his family.”

Having run the Brighton Marathon in 2018, Matt hopes to better his previous time and raise money for “the boy that truly deserves it”.

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MattSimmons6

