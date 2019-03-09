Advanced search

Willingham man running 2019 London Marathon in aid of 14-year-old Louis born with rare metabolic disease

09 March, 2019 - 09:30
Matt Simmons of Willingham (left) will be running this year’s London Marathon in aid of Metabolic Support UK who looked after 14-year-old Louis (right) who suffered with a disease for 13 years of his life. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Willingham man will be running the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of the Metabolic Support UK charity.

Matt Simmons will face the 26-mile capital dash after he read about the story of 14-year-old Louis who was born with a rare metabolic disease.

The 25-year-old personal trainer from Cambridgeshire has been training around the guided busway in Cambridge city in preparation for the race.

He said: “I have decided to run for Metabolic Support UK to support a charity who have supported Louis, a brave little boy who was born with a rare metabolic disease.

“He has just had a liver transplant, after living with his disease for 13 years. Through his 13 years living with his disease Metabolic support has provided support to Louis and his family.”

Having run the Brighton Marathon in 2018, Matt hopes to better his previous time and raise money for “the boy that truly deserves it”.

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MattSimmons6

Are you from Cambridgeshire and running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We’d love to feature you in our newspaper, online and in print.

Please email your name, age, where you live and the cause you are running for and why to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – include ‘London Marathon 2019’ in the subject area.

Please keep submissions between 150-200 words and make sure you attach a photograph. Remember to leave contact details so we can catch up with you after the race. Good luck!

