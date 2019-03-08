Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire chiefs slam arsonists after 2,500 tonnes of straw at Mepal set alight as crews from Ely, Chatteris and Cottenham battle to contain blaze

PUBLISHED: 18:49 06 June 2019

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Archant

Fire chiefs hit at arsonists who deliberately targeted stacks involving 2,500 tonnes of straw that prevented them from attending other emergencies.

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "This large stack fire, that was started deliberately, has had crews at the scene tackling it since the early hours of the morning, preventing them from being available to attend other emergencies".

The fire, on Blockmoor Drove near Mepal, started at 2.15am on Thursday (June 6) and involved around 2,500 tonnes of straw.

One crew from Chatteris initially attended and found a fire involving two large stacks of bailed straw well alight that was spreading to a third stack.

Firefighters worked throughout the night, with crews from Cottenham and Ely taking over duties working with the farmer to contain the fire and stop it from spreading further.

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Station commander Pete Jones, arson liaison officer for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Fires started deliberately like this pose significant issues for us. Not only do they present a risk to our crews, like any fire, but the crews committed here are not available to respond to other emergencies.

"This is very frustrating as fires like this are avoidable and could delay our response to another emergency.

"Arson is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those that start a fire, no matter how big or how small it is. Not only this, but any fire presents significant risks for anyone around the area if it gets out of hand."

If anyone has any information about this or any other deliberate fire, please contact the police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Most Read

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Fire chiefs slam arsonists after 2,500 tonnes of straw at Mepal set alight as crews from Ely, Chatteris and Cottenham battle to contain blaze

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Dan Mason’s ‘Sporting Talk’: The new sports-based discussion series

In the first episode of Dan Mason�s Sporting Talk I look at England�s football performance, cricket, local sports and the future for Jordan Gill. Picture: ARCHANT / PA IMAGES / PA

Small Bore Rifle Club medal from the 1940s recovered by police in Ely - but do you know who it belongs to?

This is the Small Bore Rifle Association medal from the 1940s that has been recovered by police in East Cambridgeshire. Is it yours? Police have it. Picture; ELY POLICE

Littleport’s Phyllis, 92, knits bears to make vulnerable children in the Philippines smile

Phyllis Neal has knitted more than 120 bears over the past four years for vulnerable children in the Philippines. Picture: FFLUR SHEPPARD

Soham girl shares her story after caring for mum who died of cancer

Ely charity Centre 33 has shared the story of Toyah, from Soham, who looked after her mum since the age of 11 when her mum was diagnosed with cancer. Picture: CENTRE 33.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists