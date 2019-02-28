Sutton man Martin Pickering running London Marathon for TWO charities ‘can’t wait’ to race

Martin Pickering of Sutton (pictured) is running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon to raise funds for two charities. Picture: MARTIN PICKERING Archant

A Sutton man plans to raise cash for two charities close to his heart after taking part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in April.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Pickering, who lives in the village with his wife and youngest daughter, will be running the 26.2-mile race for Marie Curie and Mesothelioma UK.

Mr Pickering said: “I feel very lucky to have been picked out in the entry ballot. The Marie Curie charity looked after my dad, John, so well at the end of his life.

“As for Mesothelioma UK, my wife’s father-in-law, Derek Winter, suffered with the asbestos related disease and I wish to help this charity raise awareness of this cruel condition.”

This isn’t the first marathon that Mr Pickering has ever taken part in, but he says he has always wanted to run the London Marathon as it “looks amazing on TV”.

Are you from Cambridgeshire and running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We’d love to feature you in our newspaper, online and in print.

Please email your name, age, where you live and the cause you are running for and why to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – include ‘London Marathon 2019’ in the subject area.

Please keep submissions between 150-200 words and make sure you attach a photograph. Remember to leave contact details so we can catch up with you after the race. Good luck!