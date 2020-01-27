Martial arts event in Ely raises money for devastating Australian bushfires
PUBLISHED: 17:45 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 27 January 2020
Archant
A martial arts event held in Ely raised more than £160 for the devastating bushfires in Australia.
Instructor Richard Holborn has had family affected by the catastrophic impact of the bushfires down under.
The 52-year-old knew that he wanted to do something to help the firefighters and wildlife at risk - so has decided to use his passion of martial arts to make a difference.
Around 16 people attended at Centre E, in Barton Road, to practice the martial art of Wing Chun.
A GoFundMe page also set up by Richard has raised just under £300.
The money will be split between The Rural Fire Brigade Association Queensland and WIRES a wildlife rescue organisation.
Richard said: "It went really well and people came from Norfolk and St Neots.
"We've also had a few donations from other martial artists from all over the UK and Australia.
"It was also very generous of Centre E to waiver their usual room charges as a contribution."
The GoFundMe page will remain live until February 3, to donate visit https://bit.ly/2NK8mvs
