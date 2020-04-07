Advanced search

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Marshall Aerospace to set aside hangar space for temporary mortuary in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 12:24 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 07 April 2020

Marshalls will provide hangar space to house a temporary mortuary if the coronavirus pandemic escalates. Picture' ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough prepare for temporary mortuary facility following coronavirus outbreak

Work has begun on preparing to site a temporary mortuary facility at Marshall Aerospace and Defence in Cambridge, if existing provision is not sufficient due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Marshall Aerospace and Defence has given us one of its hangers as a temporary facility and work will start on Wednesday (8 April) to ensure the facility is ready if needed.

County council leader Steve Count said: “We have a duty to ensure that temporary mortuary facilities are available, and while we hope we don’t have to use them, we have to be ready”.

The facility will be a prefabricated building inside the hangar and will only be used by funeral directors. There will be no public access or post mortem activity taking place there.

