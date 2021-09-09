News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
300-mile charity cycle challenge for mental illness

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:34 AM September 9, 2021
Mark Jones (pictured) is taking on the cycle challenge from Ely to West Yorkshire later this month (September).

Mark Jones (pictured) is taking on the 300-mile cycle challenge from Ely to West Yorkshire later this month (September) for Rethink Mental Illness. - Credit: Mark Jones

An Ely man is taking part in a 300-mile charity cycle ride to raise funds for a mental health organisation. 

Mark Jones, who works in the fulfilment centre at Whizzle in Ely, is taking on the challenge later this month (September) to raise money for Rethink Mental Illness. 

The charity covers all spectrums of mental health. 

Mark will set off from his new house in Sutton, Ely to his old home in Pontefract in West Yorkshire and back. 

In 2020, he suffered from a mental health breakdown. 

“After getting valuable input from the mental health team, I decided I would do my best to help people that were going through the same thing and raise awareness of mental health issues,” he said. 

“I was going to do one mile for every pound raised, but then I thought I’d up it."

You can donate to Mark through his JustGiving page. 

