Charity chief executive's 5km a day challenge raises £626

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:32 PM April 9, 2021   
Mark Hodgkinson, chief executive of disability charity Scope

Mark Hodgkinson, chief executive of disability charity Scope, has raised £626 by running at least 5km a day throughout lockdown. - Credit: SCOPE

An Ely man has raised £626 for charity by running at least 5km each day throughout lockdown.

Mark Hodgkinson, of disability charity Scope, has clocked up 400km since February.

At 9am on Monday April 12, he will complete the challenge by passing the unusual finishing line outside the Scope shop.

The team there will be cheering him on in Coronation Parade as they welcome shoppers back through their doors post-lockdown.

Mark’s running challenge was part of Scope’s Lockdown Legends fundraiser, which saw people across the UK raise money for the charity while its charity shops were closed. 

Mark said: "The lockdowns over the past year have had a huge impact on our income at a time when disabled people need our services the most.

"Our ability to run the services that support disabled people and their families relies on income from our charity shops.

“Our shops generate between £1.7m - £1.9m per month in sales, and in the last financial year, the Ely shop alone was predicted to raise £95,000."

With the charity also having to pause its face-to-face fundraising, Scope decided to create a fundraiser challenge called Lockdown Legends.

“This will certainly be a less than traditional end to finishing a race and a first for me, as on Monday I end my run by officially reopening our charity shop in Ely.

“I chose to run at least 5km a day for the month of February but, as the days went by, I wanted to raise more funds for our incredible charity and continue until the end of this lockdown.

"What better way than to give my support to our fantastic shop team."

Donate online.  

