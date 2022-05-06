Sister offers spitfire flight to brother after winning competition

‘Generosity at its best’ - sister gives Spitfire flight competition win to brother
- Credit: Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar / Fly A Spitfire
A woman from Cambridgeshire showed ‘generosity at its best’ after offering a Spitfire flight that she had won in a competition to her brother.
Stella Snow, from March, was so excited when she found out that she had won the competition in the Daily Express newspaper to fly a Spitfire at Biggin Hill near London.
The competition was organised between the heritage hangar and the newspaper, with the flight given free by flyaspitfire.com.
Stella found out she had won last year, but knew her brother Paul Brinson was far more of a Spitfire ‘buff’ than she was and offered the flight to him.
On May 4, Stella joined her family at the famous fighter airfield from WWII to watch her brother take to the skies in the very first two-seat Spitfire.
A spokesperson said: “The day saw Paul soar over what was known as the Battle of Britain county of Kent to perform a barrel roll and to take controls for a couple of minutes.
“Paul’s impression of the flight was ‘she flies like a bird and it was the most fantastic thing I have ever done’”.
Donations were also sent in during the competition for the RAF Benevolent Fund.