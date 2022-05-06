News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

‘Generosity at its best’ - sister gives Spitfire flight competition win to brother

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM May 6, 2022
Updated: 11:13 AM May 6, 2022
Stella Snow (R) from March offered a Spitfire flight (inset) to her brother Paul Brinson (L) after winning a competition

Stella Snow (R) from March offered a Spitfire flight (inset) to her brother Paul Brinson (L) after winning a competition in a newspaper. - Credit: Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar / Fly A Spitfire

A woman from Cambridgeshire showed ‘generosity at its best’ after offering a Spitfire flight that she had won in a competition to her brother. 

Stella Snow, from March, was so excited when she found out that she had won the competition in the Daily Express newspaper to fly a Spitfire at Biggin Hill near London. 

Stella Snow from March offered a Spitfire flight to her brother Paul Brinson after winning a competition.

Stella Snow from March offered a Spitfire flight to her brother Paul Brinson after winning a competition in a newspaper. - Credit: Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar / Fly A Spitfire

The competition was organised between the heritage hangar and the newspaper, with the flight given free by flyaspitfire.com. 

Stella found out she had won last year, but knew her brother Paul Brinson was far more of a Spitfire ‘buff’ than she was and offered the flight to him. 

On May 4, Stella joined her family at the famous fighter airfield from WWII to watch her brother take to the skies in the very first two-seat Spitfire. 

Sister offers spitfire flight to brother after winning competition

Stella Snow (L) from March offered a Spitfire flight to her brother Paul Brinson (R) after winning a competition in a newspaper. - Credit: Biggin Hill Heritage Hanger / Fly A Spitfire

A spokesperson said: “The day saw Paul soar over what was known as the Battle of Britain county of Kent to perform a barrel roll and to take controls for a couple of minutes. 

“Paul’s impression of the flight was ‘she flies like a bird and it was the most fantastic thing I have ever done’”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 £200,000 a year chief executive quits Combined Authority
  2. 2 Man in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Cambridge
  3. 3 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village
  1. 4 Villagers will "positively welcome" house as farmer wins planning fight
  2. 5 Pre-school with 'clear vision for high quality' wins praise from Ofsted
  3. 6 Off-duty police officer risked his life to end knife fight
  4. 7 Maddison, 17, finalist in Top Model fashion competition
  5. 8 Principal aiming to take academy with 'huge potential' in new direction
  6. 9 8 stunning Cambs buildings praised for ‘architectural merit’
  7. 10 £10k Covid lockdown fine dropped for gym owner in Cambridgeshire

Donations were also sent in during the competition for the RAF Benevolent Fund. 

Spitfire flight winner Stella Snow (L) pictured with RAF veteran Andy Andrews who drew the winning ticket

Spitfire flight winner Stella Snow (L) pictured with RAF veteran Andy Andrews (R) who drew the winning ticket at Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar last year. - Credit: Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar / Fly A Spitfire


March News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Police issue warning to Ely beggar

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police take a tough stance as begging crackdown continues

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Emergency Anglian Water works on the A142 between Ely and Soham are causing delays today (Tuesday, May 3)

Cambs Live News | Updated

Roadworks and delays on A142 due to burst water main

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Ely man Harry Beeton with friends Brett Denley and Jake Bartolozzi

Charity News

Son teams up with friends for father killed in A10 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Bennett with the sword he 'confiscated' off youngsters in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Trevor goes from suspected thief to hero within 24 hours

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon