Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

PUBLISHED: 12:35 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 26 January 2019

Cost Cutter store in St Peter's Road, March, that was one of three businesses targetted last night by armed robbers. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Cost Cutter store in St Peter's Road, March, that was one of three businesses targetted last night by armed robbers. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Archant

Axe wielding robbers who brought terror to three businesses across Fenland last night have been arrested.

Two men are in custody and being held at Parkside Police Station, Cambridge, whilst detectives piece together the scale and extent of last night’s robberies.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents at this time,” said a police spokesman.

The town of March was targeted first at around 8.54pm when armed men entered the Cost Cutter store in St Peter’s Road.

Police have described that as an “attempted armed robbery” but the same offenders are thought to have been responsible for a second attack only minutes later.

“They’ve just tried to rob the garage opposite Neale Wade with axes,” one woman reported.

“Thank God the owners aren’t hurt but they are very shaken up.”

After leaving the Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington police believes they were the same offenders who hit a petrol station in Chatteris.

Police said the robbery took place at 9.18pm at Applegreen Petrogas in West Park Street, Chatteris.

The police spokesman said; “A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Cambridgeshire, are currently in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

“No one was injured during the robberies.”

Social media is awash with calls for better policing in the Fens following the robberies.

“It is a very worrying situation,” said one man. “There needs to be a public meeting locally with senior police officers to inform the people of March what action is to be taken to help keep businesses safe.

“Axes and iron poles as reported is bloody serious.”

Another posted: “Come on, how about it Jason Ablewhite?

“You promised us more police on the beat and are asking for more money this year how about a meeting to discuss what action you are taking to protect businesses in March?

“After all said and done you as a public servant owes us that.”

Most Read

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

Archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), who was born in Sutton, will explore Britain’s villages in a new six-part series on BBC Four. Picture: BBC

Most Read

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

#includeImage($article, 225)

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

Cost Cutter store in St Peter's Road, March, that was one of three businesses targetted last night by armed robbers. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Viva transform Soham Methodist Hall into seaside hotel dining room for in the round show

Viva Arts in Soham present three productions in three months. The first production is Separate Tables. Picture: ROB BARTON.

One thousand wraps of Class A drugs, knives, imitation firearms and £20,000 in cash seized as more than 60 are arrested in huge police drugs operation

More than 60 people have been arrested and more than 1,000 wraps of Class A drugs, knives, imitation firearms and £20,000 cash has been seized in a major police operation to crackdown on drug dealing. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Dog unit’s charity calendar sets tails wagging with £3,000 raised

Thousands of pounds have been raised for two animal charities following the sale of calendars that featured the dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Dog Unit. The funds have now been split between charities Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

£5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information on Thomas Wall, who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after he fired a gun at woman and child in Smithy Fen, Cottenham

Thomas Wall, who is 32-years-old, is wanted for questioning after a shotgun was fired at a 37-year-old woman and an eight-year-old child at Smithy Fen in Cottenham on December 29, 2018 at 8am. Wall allegedly fled the scene and remains on the run. He is a member of the travelling community. He is understood to have links to Liverpool, Cheshire and Manchester. Picture: CRIMESTOPPERS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists