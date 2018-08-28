Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Merry Christmas! Get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 December 2018

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Archant

There’s not long until Santa will be on his way, so why not grab a mulled wine, mince pie and get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir.

We’re going out with a bang for our last instalment from the festive special recorded a few weeks ago at Trinity Hall.

Hear for yourself how despite being known as the Can’t Sing Choir – they can certainly hold a tune.

The choir were set up following a council initiative for Healthy Fenland in 2016 and since then they have gone on to prove that singing is a positive for the body and soul.

They have more than 40 members that meet every Wednesday night at Trinity Hall in March.

Merry Christmas from everyone at the Cambs Times!

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years

Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Most Read

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Early Christmas present for Redbridge residents as new bridge opens

Cllr Athwal reopened the bridge and said the previous crossing was unsafe. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 10,630 mince pies in East Cambridgeshire this Christmas

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 10,630 mince pies in East Cambridgeshire this Christmas. Picture: ANDREY KISELEV

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Merry Christmas! Get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Ely cadets learn about the Cold War on visit to Cambridge

Ely’s RAF air cadets learnt about the Cold War at The Royal Aeronautical Society lecture in Cambridge. Picture: ELY CADETS

Wisbech woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man is hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after incident in Hawthorne Avenue

Wisbech man hospitalised and woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after incident at Hawthorne Avenue last night (Sunday December 23). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists