Here’s something to get you in the festive mood from March Can’t Sing Choir

PUBLISHED: 12:08 21 December 2018

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Get in the festive mood as comfort and joy is brought to you in the next of our Christmas videos from the March Can’t Sing Choir.

Grab your Santa hat and tinsel as God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen is our featured instalment today from the choir’s festive special.

Hear for yourself how despite being known as the Can’t Sing Choir – they can certainly hold a tune.

It wasn’t long before entering rehearsals that we were greeted with laughter, the clattering of tea and biscuits and that all important sound of music.

The choir were set up following a council initiative for Healthy Fenland in 2016 and since then they have gone on to prove that singing is a positive for the body and soul.

They have more than 40 members that meet every Wednesday night at Trinity Hall in March.

Merry Christmas!

