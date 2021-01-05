Published: 4:25 PM January 5, 2021

Ben Blowes completed 31 marathons in 31 days over December to raise more tan £177,000 for Cambridgeshire-based children's brain tumour charity, Tom's Trust. - Credit: Tom's Trust

He’s dubbed ‘the marathon man’ for a reason, and for Ben Blowes, he has perhaps made the impossible, possible.

Ben took on 31 marathons over 31 days in December for Cambridgeshire-based charity Tom’s Trust, completing 812.3 miles in the process, all while holding down a full-time job.

The Guinness World Record holder has raised over £177,000 to date, a five-fold increase on the initial fundraising target, to help provide psychological and mental health care for children with brain tumours in Cambridgeshire and the north-east through 2021.

“I have faced many running and fitness challenges in my time, but never one that has required so much stamina and endurance – not just physically but mentally too,” Ben said.

Despite sustaining a serious ankle injury, Ben has raised enough funds for Tom’s Trust to provide a full year of psychological care for around 177 children with brain tumours, including neuropsychological support and school reintegration.

Every day throughout the challenge, Ben also wore a different child’s name on his vest to highlight the child who has or is suffering with a brain tumour and is being supported by the charity.

“What these children and their families go through is unimaginable and the money that we’ve raised will make such a huge difference,” he said.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the team that have supported me throughout December and everyone who has cheered us on – it kept me going.”

Deborah Whiteley, founder of Tom’s Trust, said the charity could not be more grateful for Ben’s efforts.

“We cannot thank Ben enough for his unwavering support and kindness; he was the perfect ambassador for the families that we support showing courage and positivity in all that he did,” she said.

“The support of everyone, from social media comments to out on the runs, was amazing and the feeling of community was immense, it was one of those moments in life where people come together and the feeling was incredible.”

Brain tumours account for one out of four childhood cancers and are the second most common type of cancer in children.

To support Tom’s Trust’s 31 stars campaign, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/31Stars.