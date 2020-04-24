Advanced search

Recovery firm convoys trucks and vans through village to say thank you to NHS and carers

PUBLISHED: 11:29 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 24 April 2020

Manchetts Vehicle Recovery convoying through Burwell on Thursday, April 23 to say thank you to the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: Supplied/Manchetts

Manchetts Vehicle Recovery convoying through Burwell on Thursday, April 23 to say thank you to the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: Supplied/Manchetts

Manchetts Vehicle Recovery

Trucks, vans and cars, all sporting flashing lights, convoyed through a Cambridgeshire village to say thank you to the keyworkers on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchetts Vehicle Recovery paraded through Burwell on Thursday, April 23 following the nationwide clap for carers, showing their appreciation for our carers.

Without sounding air horns (too much), lighting up the village with their orange flashing beacons, pick-up trucks, vans and even a Land Rover were part of the entourage.

A spokesman for Manchetts said: “Our drivers convoyed through our village at 8pm to say thank you to you all. We didn’t sound air horns but did beep beep with our lights flashing.

“It was to thank the NHS workers and all of our essential keyworkers in Burwell and afar.

“From the Co-op staff, the bakers, butchers, post office staff, carers, delivery drivers, teachers, firemen, police religious staff, charity workers and anyone delivering front line services.

“It was so well received with overwhelming thank you’s on Burwell community Facebook.”

One resident said: Thank you Manchetts, loved seeing this tonight.

“From someone who is shielding, and I’ve already lost count of how many weeks we’ve now been indoors, it was so nice to watch you go past the end of our road.”

