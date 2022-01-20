A man was taken to hospital after a car and a van crashed near the Arthur Rickwood site on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal. - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital after a car and a van crashed on a busy Fen road.

The man was injured following the crash between a Vauxhall Astra and a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal this morning (Thursday).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.32am this morning with reports of a collision in Ireton’s Way between Chatteris and Mepal, involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

“The collision was just before the Arthur Rickwood depot, Sutton side of the power station.

✅ CLEARED

#A142 between #Chatteris and #Mepal.

The earlier delays due to an RTC have now eased. — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) January 20, 2022

“One of the drivers, a man in his twenties, has been taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon with minor injuries.”

Debris was left on the road following the crash as motorists faced delays of around two miles on the A142.

But the road was not closed and delays have since been eased.