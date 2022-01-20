News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man suffers injuries after A142 morning crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:27 PM January 20, 2022
Arthur Rickwood site off A142 Chatteris and Mepal

A man was taken to hospital after a car and a van crashed near the Arthur Rickwood site on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal. - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital after a car and a van crashed on a busy Fen road. 

The man was injured following the crash between a Vauxhall Astra and a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal this morning (Thursday). 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.32am this morning with reports of a collision in Ireton’s Way between Chatteris and Mepal, involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Mercedes Sprinter van.  

“The collision was just before the Arthur Rickwood depot, Sutton side of the power station. 

“One of the drivers, a man in his twenties, has been taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon with minor injuries.” 

Debris was left on the road following the crash as motorists faced delays of around two miles on the A142. 

But the road was not closed and delays have since been eased. 

