Man, 28, who strangled his ex-partner until she was unconscious after she refused to lie about him driving a stolen car is jailed for one year

Adam Hubbard of Beck Row (pictured) has been jailed for 12 months after he strangled his ex-partner until she was unconscious. Picture: Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

A man who strangled his ex-partner until she was unconscious after she refused to lie for him has been jailed for 12 months.

Adam Hubbard attacked his former partner after she told him she wasn't prepared to lie to his new girlfriend about him driving around in a stolen car.

A court heard how the 28-year-old strangled his ex-lover until she passed out after he visited her in Cambridge on Tuesday, April 23 at around 11am.

The victim, whose five-year relationship with Hubbard had broken down in June last year, later reported the assault to police.

Hubbard, of Beck Row in Bury St Edmunds, found this out two days later and attempted to get her to withdraw the allegation, the court heard.

Hubbard was arrested two days after this. He later admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He also admitted intimidating a witness, receiving stolen goods, driving while uninsured and driving without a licence at a previous hearing.

Hubbard was sentenced on Thursday, July 11 at Peterborough Crown Court where he was jailed for 12 months. He was also handed a restraining order from the victim for five years.

DC Sean Clery, who investigated, said: "Although Hubbard admitted these offences, his actions were totally unacceptable.

"Hubbard's intent was clear and he admitted via text message to his victim that he only stopped strangling her because their young son walked into the kitchen.

"The victim was incredibly fortunate to come away only with pain and headaches as a result of this nasty attack - the outcome could have been much worse.

"I want to thank her for having the bravery to report the assault to us and support a conviction.

"Tackling domestic abuse is one of our priorities and our officers work tirelessly, every day, to bring perpetrators to justice."

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse