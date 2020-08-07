Advanced search

Wilburton cyclist battles through gruelling lockdown trek to smash target for NHS Charities

PUBLISHED: 16:41 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 07 August 2020

Ollie Wright completed a gruelling bike ride which took him over 10 hours to complete to raise money for NHS Charities. Picture: OLLIE WRIGHT

He was determined to battle on as times got tough, and for one cyclist, he has earned the full reward.

Ollie Wright from Wilburton decided to take on a gruelling bike ride covering Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk on Thursday, August 6 to raise money for NHS Charities, which he planned to complete in 10 to 12 hours.

After 10 hours and 35 minutes on the road following an early start, he achieved his goal, something he is ecstatic about.

“I hit the road at around 5am and it went a lot better than I expected,” Ollie said.

“I was tempted to call it quits, but I knew I had to push through and keep going. I’m very thankful to those who donated and my parents who got out of bed early to support me and make sure I was okay.”

MORE: Wilburton man to tackle gruelling bike ride across the Fens in NHS tribute

Ollie raised just under £600 from his ride, and was also treated to a bacon baguette with friend Katie Crook as a token of appreciation.

“I rang my friend Katie just shy of Lakenheath coming onto the final few miles, and she passed on her congratulations to me,” he said.

“I’m over the moon and so thankful to everyone that has donated towards the NHS. Without them, this would not have been possible.”

To donate, go to Ollie’s JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/3gDEf59.

