Soham Town Council chair Charles Warner opens town's 'Man Shed' which is set to provide 'a go to place for men'

PUBLISHED: 12:45 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 10 June 2019

The ‘Man Shed’ in Soham is now officially opened. The ‘go to place for men’ was opened by Soham Town Council chair Charles Waner. Picture: FACEBOOK / SOHAM MAN SHED

A new "go to place for men" - which has been in the pipeline for some time now - has officially been opened in Soham.

The Soham Man Shed - based at South Angle Farm - was opened by Charles Waner, chair of Soham Town Council, on Saturday, June 8 and was a "good turnout".

Mark Goldsack, one of the shed's co-founders, says the aim is to help social and mental health as well as creating the go to place for men.

Although the launch event took place this weekend, the shed won't be ready for visitors until Thursday, June 13 from 10 until 4 each Thursday.

A spokesman said: "The event was a good turnout. We shared ideas and chatted over tea and coffee and listened to Charles offering training sessions to patrons.

"Mark stated the real aims to help social and mental health and to provide a 'go to' place for men. He also paid thanks to co-founder Simon Paveling and venue owner David Worriker.

"We are looking for patrons, participants, sponsors and always on the look out for equipment and tools. If you need a lift down we could even collect you in Nellie tuk-tuk."

For more information, visit the Soham Mens Shed Facebook page or call 07831168899.

