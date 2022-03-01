A man was seriously injured and still in hospital following a collision on the A142 last night (Feburary 28) near Soham. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was seriously injured and is still in hospital following a major crash on the A142 last night (Feburary 28) near Soham.

Two people had to be cut from a vehicle in the three-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at 8.43pm yesterday (28 February) with reports of a collision on the A142 near Soham.

“The collision involved two cars and a HGV. Two people had to be cut from a vehicle and a man who was seriously injured was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place but has now reopened.”

The A142 was closed for a number of hours last night while emergency services attended the scene.

One resident described the scene as a “hellish accident”.

“Debris everywhere,” they added. “I hope the folk involved are ok. Expect the road to be closed.”

