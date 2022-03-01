News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Man suffers serious injuries and two are cut from three-vehicle A142 crash

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:04 AM March 1, 2022
Updated: 10:32 AM March 1, 2022
A man was seriously injured and still in hospital following a collision on the A142 last night (Feburary 28) near Soham. 

A man was seriously injured and still in hospital following a collision on the A142 last night (Feburary 28) near Soham. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was seriously injured and is still in hospital following a major crash on the A142 last night (Feburary 28) near Soham.  

Two people had to be cut from a vehicle in the three-vehicle collision. 

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said:  “We were called at 8.43pm yesterday (28 February) with reports of a collision on the A142 near Soham. 

“The collision involved two cars and a HGV. Two people had to be cut from a vehicle and a man who was seriously injured was taken to hospital for treatment. 

“The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place but has now reopened.” 

The A142 was closed for a number of hours last night while emergency services attended the scene. 

One resident described the scene as a “hellish accident”.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Primary school has 'special place in my heart' for new headteacher
  3. 3 Van driver, 67, arrested after Cambs motorist, 26, killed in A45 crash
  1. 4 Firefighters 'significantly' held up after trying to 'negotiate parked vehicles'
  2. 5 Petrol and diesel prices hit ‘worrying new record highs’ over 151p
  3. 6 Five Cambs bookshops you need to visit ahead of World Book Day 2022
  4. 7 Film star Robert De Niro pictured at visit to The Cambridge Union
  5. 8 7 things you could do in Cambs in the 90s that you can’t do now
  6. 9 Drug dealer, 24, stuffed wraps of heroin and cocaine under his bike seat
  7. 10 Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10

“Debris everywhere,” they added. “I hope the folk involved are ok. Expect the road to be closed.” 

Another added: "I hope everyone involved is ok. 


Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire
Soham News

Don't Miss

The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Eight dogs have been killed in a fire at Black Horse Kennels in Littleport.

Cambs Live News | Exclusive

Ten dogs killed in horror blaze at kennels near A10 in Littleport

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon