Published: 9:44 AM November 19, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020

Philip Leonard has launched a social media appeal to find his Bailey Pegasus 646 caravan (pictured) which may have headed along Prickwillow Road in Isleham. Picture: SUPPLIED - Credit: Archant

A man is on the hunt to find his family caravan stolen from an East Cambs village by who he believes were “at least two or three” suspects.

Philip Leonard has launched a social media appeal to find his Bailey Pegasus 646 caravan which may have headed along Prickwillow Road in Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

Philip Leonard said his Bailey Pegasus twin axle 646 caravan was stolen from Prickwillow Road, Isleham between Tuesday, November 17 and Wednesday, November 18.

Phil believes the caravan was unlocked before being dragged across farmland near to his home and driven away.

“There would have to be a minimum of two or three involved,” he said.

“It was about 9am on Wednesday I noticed it had gone, so we then notified police. We have put an appeal on social media and people are sharing it to try and make it as visible as possible.

You may also want to watch:

“My wife is upset because that has been our family holiday for years.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The caravan was stolen between 4pm on Tuesday (November 17) and 10.30am on Wednesday (November 18). No arrests have been made, but investigations are ongoing.”

If you have any more information on where the caravan might be, contact Phil on Facebook, speak to an operator via the police web-chat quoting crime reference number 35/78404/20 or visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.

Alternatively, dial 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.