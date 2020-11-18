Man says ‘at least two or three’ involved in caravan theft

A man is on the hunt to find his family caravan stolen from an East Cambs village by who he believes were “at least two or three” suspects.

Philip Leonard said his Bailey Pegasus 646 caravan was stolen from Prickwillow Road, Isleham between Tuesday, November 17 and today (Wednesday).

Phil believes the caravan was unlocked before being dragged across farmland near to his home and driven away.

“There would have to be a minimum of two or three involved,” he said.

“It was about 9am this morning I noticed it had gone, so we then notified police. We have put an appeal on social media and people are sharing it to try and make it as visible as possible.

“My wife is upset because that has been our family holiday for years.”

Cambridgeshire police have been contacted for comment. If you have any more information on where the caravan might be, contact Phil on Facebook.

