Jail for Ely man who stabbed 'friend' multiple times through window of a car

04 February, 2020 - 11:01
Crosswell (left), of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution. Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A man who stabbed his "friend" multiple times through the open window of a car the victim was driving has been jailed.

Bartlomiej Juchiewicz, 19, of High Barns, Ely, stabbed the 18-year-old victim in the arm and side after the latter pulled over to speak to him on November 11 at about 8.30pm.

Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (January 27).

The victim had been driving along Lisle Lane, Ely, with three passengers when he noticed Juchiewicz and Chase Crosswell, 19, and decided to pull over.

Juchiewicz and Crosswell became aggressive and pulled out two knives as they approached the driver's open window.

The victim tried but failed to grab the knife from Juchiewicz as he swung it towards him. Juchiewicz stabbed the man five times.

Passengers in the car managed to pull the victim back from the window and get the vehicle started so they could drive away.

The victim realised he was badly injured and only managed to drive a quarter of a mile along the road before he pulled over and an ambulance was called.

Crosswell, of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution at the same hearing.

DC Karen Lunn, who investigated, said: "This was a completely unwarranted level of violence, which could have had fatal consequences.

"Juchiewicz knew the victim and the pair were even described as "friends".

"The victim has now made a full recovery, but suffered serious injuries. It just goes the show the dangers of carrying a knife.

"Tackling serious street-based violence is a priority for the force and we will continue to work tirelessly to take weapons off the streets."

For more information about possessing a knife or an offensive weapon in public, and the laws surrounding it, visit the force website: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Firearms-and-shotguns/Knife-gun-crime

To tackle serious street-based violence and report it by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report

