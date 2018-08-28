Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man jailed after biting relative’s nose in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 17:10 27 December 2018

Jason Driver, 39, was arguing with the victim, a woman in her 50s, when he bit her nose. He has now been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Jason Driver, 39, was arguing with the victim, a woman in her 50s, when he bit her nose. He has now been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A man who bit a relative’s nose after arguing about a food shop has been jailed for more than a year.

Jason Driver, 39, was arguing with the victim, a woman in her 50s, at her home in Akeman Street, Cambridge, about items missing from their shopping list on May 31.

She left the property to let Driver calm down but he followed her outside where he continued to shout at her before biting her nose three times, causing minor injuries.

Driver, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court last Thursday (December 20) after pleading guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

He was handed a 15-month sentence and also made the subject of a five-year restraining order against the victim.

PC Steven McCorquodale said: “Driver is a violent man with a short temper. The attack was unprovoked and left the victim understandably shaken.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

Small van goes up in flames right next to petrol station in Ely

A van went up in flames near to a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Christmas miracle as gifts stolen from grandparents’ car found by police officers and returned to children they were bought for

Gifts, allegedly stolen from the boot of a car in Ely, were returned by police officers just in time for Christmas. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON / PA IMAGES

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene (stock photo). Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

Ipswich Town fans react to today's 3-0 defeat at QPR

Latest from the Ely Standard

A11 motorbike crash victim named as US airman

An airman from RAF Lakenheath is understood to have died in a motorbike accident on the A11 on Christmas Day. Pictured is the main gate at the base Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Man jailed after biting relative’s nose in Cambridge

Jason Driver, 39, was arguing with the victim, a woman in her 50s, when he bit her nose. He has now been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

And the winner is...film critic PAUL STEWARD looks into his crystal ball for the 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. The movie could be in line for multiple Oscars: Best film, best director, best actor and best actress

High Court Order ruled to stop waste being dumped on site in Little Downham

An injunction has been ruled by the High Court to stop waste being imported onto land in Little Downham. Picture: GETTY

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists