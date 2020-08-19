Man who beat up his girlfriend and threatened to kill her is jailed

A Cambridgeshire man who beat up his girlfriend and threatened to kill her has been jailed.

Shiriffe Walker, 24, has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for subjecting his partner to “absolutely terrifying” violent ordeals.

When he woke up, he became aggressive and began hitting the woman, aged in her 20s, after an argument about drugs.

The victim managed to escape to another room whilst Walker continued to smash things up in his bedroom. He then told the woman that he would kill her in a secluded area of marshland in Sutton Gault by drowning her in a puddle and that no one would find her there.

At this point, Walker took the victim into her car and he drove erratically to Sutton Gault, at speeds of 70mph on village roads, whilst continuing to tell the victim that he was going to kill her.

He then told the victim to call her mother to tell her to come and collect her.

When the mother answered, she heard Walker shouting aggressively in the background and the victim screaming and crying saying “come and get me, come down the road and come and get me”.

The victim’s mother called police straight away and alerted officers to the situation, before making her way to Walker’s home where he lived with his mother and sister.

Whilst there, she received a text message from Walker saying “it’s all good, don’t worry just an argument”.

Whilst officers were speaking to the victim’s mother, Walker and the victim remained at Sutton Gault where they had got the car stuck in a muddy field. He told the woman they needed to get away and walk back to his home.

As they began doing so, Walker kicked the victim to the ground and stamped on her leg. As she got up and continued walking, he carried on kicking her and used his open palm to hit her in the back of the head and spat on her.

The victim then made a call to her mother, asking if police had been called and when the mother said they had been,

Walker spoke on the phone saying “I will never let her go, it’s her fault”, whilst also confessing to punching the victim. He then made threats to burn down the victim’s house, where she lived with her daughter, and send someone there to “do them over”.

Walker then forced the woman inside a chicken coop, close to his home address, whilst he looked out for police officers. When he soon found out that officers were at his home, he told the victim that they needed to go back there and say they had been in a car accident.

When they arrived at his home at 6:10am, Walker was arrested but he claimed his hand injuries were due to a crash.

The victim was also found with a bleeding head and bruises all over her arms, hands, legs and face.

They were both taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

At the same time, other officers found the car in Sutton Gault and a search found no damage that would indicate a collision had taken place.

Whilst police inquiries were made, the victim reported Walker for a separate allegation of abuse.

Officers were told that on January 25, Walker became jealous about another man requesting to be the victim’s friend on Facebook.

As a result, he assaulted her by throwing her against a wall and punching her to the head. He then took her to Sutton Gault where he made threats to kill both her and her daughter.

However, on this occasion, the victim managed to convince Walker to drive them both back to his house.

Walker, of The Orchards, Sutton, initially pleaded not guilty, but admitted two counts of actual bodily harm and three counts of making threats to kill on the first day of his trial.

He was sentenced to a total of 54 months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (17 August).

DC Jess Day said: “These violent ordeals must have been absolutely terrifying for the victim and I am pleased we have been able to bring Walker before the courts.

“Walker clearly poses a significant threat to the victim, but thankfully the sentence handed means he will no longer be able to terrorise and abuse her.

“Tackling domestic abuse and safeguarding victims is one of our main priorities and I would urge anyone who is suffering from any type of abuse to get in touch.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to support victims throughout and bring perpetrators to justice.”

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit the Cambridgeshire Police website.