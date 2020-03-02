Man, 19, in serious condition after stabbing outside Cambridge pub

A 19-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cambridge.

Police were called to reports of violence outside a pub on Devonshire Road at about 11.20pm on Monday, February 24.

The man was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Two men aged 20 and a woman, 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

DC Paul Evans said: "We are keen to speak to anybody who was in the area at the time and may have seen something suspicious.

"I am encouraging anybody who thinks they may information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward as a matter of urgency."

The men have been bailed until March 26 and the woman has been bailed until March 23.

Anyone with any information should report online via https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting 35/14086/20.