A man was left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a bridge on Little Wilbraham Road near Stow-cum-Quy. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a bridge and set alight.

The man was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it struck the concrete bridge at Stow-cum-Quy near Cambridge on Saturday, July 30, before being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The crash happened at about 9.30pm on Saturday in Little Wilbraham Road in the direction of Six Mile Bottom when a silver Vauxhall Astra struck a concrete bridge and set alight.

“The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Cambridge, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone that has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the crash.

If you have any more information, contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/contactus/ quoting incident 477 of July 30.



