News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Man, 20, left with life-threatening injuries after bridge crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:35 AM August 1, 2022
Updated: 10:37 AM August 1, 2022
Little Wilbraham Road in Stow-cum-Quy

A man was left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a bridge on Little Wilbraham Road near Stow-cum-Quy. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a bridge and set alight. 

The man was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it struck the concrete bridge at Stow-cum-Quy near Cambridge on Saturday, July 30, before being taken to hospital. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The crash happened at about 9.30pm on Saturday in Little Wilbraham Road in the direction of Six Mile Bottom when a silver Vauxhall Astra struck a concrete bridge and set alight. 

“The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Cambridge, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.” 

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone that has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the crash. 

If you have any more information, contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/contactus/ quoting incident 477 of July 30. 


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Field fire in Euximoor Drove, Christchurch, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Video

'Hero' farmer praised after battling major village fire

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Visual prepared by This Land for Soham Gateway

East Cambridgeshire District Council

'Significant burden' claim if 540 homes are agreed

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Lynn Road, Ely, unlikely to get new cycle routes into the city centre and to the station 

Cambridgeshire Highways

New cycle routes into Ely city centre face the chop

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Macs & Co store front in the Lakenheath high street

Village high street welcomes two new businesses

Harry Goodman

person