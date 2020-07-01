Man charged with arson after Cottenham caravan fire
PUBLISHED: 11:12 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 01 July 2020
A man who allegedly set fire to a caravan in Cottenham is due in court today.
Martin Mongan has been charged with arson after a caravan was found alight in Setchell Drove.
Firefighters from Cottenham and Cambridge were called to the blaze on Monday, June 29, where they extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
Mongan, 39 of Setchell Drove, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (July 1).
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 11.49pm on Monday, crews from Cottenham and Cambridge were called to a fire on Setchell Drove in Cottenham.
“Firefighters arrived to find a caravan on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their stations by 1.15am.”
The spokesperson added: “Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by visiting https://www.cambs.police.uk/ to submit an online report, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
