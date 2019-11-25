Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File Wiki/File (For re-use)

A man has been charged with obstructing a police officer, possession of a weapon and burglary after an incident in Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Cooper is due in court this morning (November 25) after the burglary in Station Road, Over near Willingham.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, is charged with obstruction/resist of a constable in the execution of duty, possession of a weapon and burglary.

Cooper will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court following the incident which took place on Saturday, November 23.