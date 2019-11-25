Advanced search

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

PUBLISHED: 10:36 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 25 November 2019

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham.

A man has been charged with obstructing a police officer, possession of a weapon and burglary after an incident in Cambridgeshire.

Michael Cooper is due in court this morning (November 25) after the burglary in Station Road, Over near Willingham.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, is charged with obstruction/resist of a constable in the execution of duty, possession of a weapon and burglary.

Cooper will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court following the incident which took place on Saturday, November 23.

