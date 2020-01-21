Advanced search

Man, 24, jailed after hitting girl, 12, with car when fleeing petrol station to avoid paying £17

21 January, 2020 - 12:26
Jacob O’Dell (pictured) has been jailed after hitting a 12-year-old girl with his car when fleeing a petrol station in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Jacob O'Dell (pictured) has been jailed after hitting a 12-year-old girl with his car when fleeing a petrol station in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Supplied/Cambs Cops

A man who knocked a 12-year-old girl off her bike after speeding off in his car to avoid paying £17 for fuel at a petrol station has been jailed.

Jacob O'Dell struck the girl in his blue Ford Fiesta at Coldhams Lane in Cambridge on September 28 and narrowly missed the girl's 11-year-old friend.

Despite knocking the girl off her bike and onto the ground, the 24-year-old continued driving while other motorists rushed to help her and call paramedics.

A court heard how the girl was left with serious injuries.

After identifying O'Dell as the driver, officers began searching nearby villages for him and the vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

He was found in the Fiesta parked at Cottenham Village College just after 6pm that evening.

He spotted officers and rammed their car in an attempt to escape but was arrested before he could get out of the vehicle.

O'Dell, of Howard Road, Cambridge, was jailed for three and a half years and was handed a five-year driving ban, to begin when he is released from prison.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, criminal damage and making off without payment at Cambridge Crown Court on January 17.

DC Craig McPherson said: "O'Dell showed absolutely no concern for the 12-year-old girl when he knocked her off her bike at speed, which left her with serious injuries.

"Not only that, but when he was later found he again tried to get away, ramming a police car with no consideration for the wellbeing of those inside."

Most Read

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Man, 24, jailed after hitting girl, 12, with car when fleeing petrol station to avoid paying £17

Jacob O’Dell (pictured) has been jailed after hitting a 12-year-old girl with his car when fleeing a petrol station in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Man, 24, jailed after hitting girl, 12, with car when fleeing petrol station to avoid paying £17

Jacob O’Dell (pictured) has been jailed after hitting a 12-year-old girl with his car when fleeing a petrol station in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Search terms used by former police officer Phil Richardson (pictured) included the words: “F...... Boys,” “Incest”, “Brazilian boys” and “Teen boys kissing.” He also downloaded images of a baby being raped. Picture: Archant/FILE

East Cambs Council axes £47,000 Citizens Advice Bureau with the promise they can do it bigger and better

Independent charity Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire (CARC) that could lose £47,000 of funding says it would lead to “catastrophic consequences” with fears of a branch closure. Ely branch is pictured alongside Michael Mealing, chair of CARC. Picture: ARCHANT

Barriers across Welney Wash will replace sand-bags and protect villagers from flooding says Environment Agency

New fllood defence barriers to be installed at Welney by the Environment Agency. Picture; EA

Isaac follows in footsteps of grandad and father as he joins Lions Club of Littleport

Littleport Lions Club invested their newest and youngest member at a recent meeting. The photo is of three generations of Littleport Lions. Grandad David Ellis, Dad Michael Stares and Isaac Stares.

Man, 24, jailed after hitting girl, 12, with car when fleeing petrol station to avoid paying £17

Jacob O’Dell (pictured) has been jailed after hitting a 12-year-old girl with his car when fleeing a petrol station in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists