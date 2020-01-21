Man, 24, jailed after hitting girl, 12, with car when fleeing petrol station to avoid paying £17

Jacob O'Dell (pictured) has been jailed after hitting a 12-year-old girl with his car when fleeing a petrol station in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

A man who knocked a 12-year-old girl off her bike after speeding off in his car to avoid paying £17 for fuel at a petrol station has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacob O'Dell struck the girl in his blue Ford Fiesta at Coldhams Lane in Cambridge on September 28 and narrowly missed the girl's 11-year-old friend.

Despite knocking the girl off her bike and onto the ground, the 24-year-old continued driving while other motorists rushed to help her and call paramedics.

A court heard how the girl was left with serious injuries.

After identifying O'Dell as the driver, officers began searching nearby villages for him and the vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

He was found in the Fiesta parked at Cottenham Village College just after 6pm that evening.

He spotted officers and rammed their car in an attempt to escape but was arrested before he could get out of the vehicle.

O'Dell, of Howard Road, Cambridge, was jailed for three and a half years and was handed a five-year driving ban, to begin when he is released from prison.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, criminal damage and making off without payment at Cambridge Crown Court on January 17.

DC Craig McPherson said: "O'Dell showed absolutely no concern for the 12-year-old girl when he knocked her off her bike at speed, which left her with serious injuries.

"Not only that, but when he was later found he again tried to get away, ramming a police car with no consideration for the wellbeing of those inside."