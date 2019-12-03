Man, 95, hit by white van in Fordham - one man charged with careless driving

Man, 95, hit by white van in Carter Street, Fordham - one man charged with careless driving. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

A 95-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries after he was hit by a van as he crossed the road in Fordham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision took place on Carter Street yesterday (December 2) when a white Mercedes Sprinter van collided with the victim.

Richardos Primandas, 52, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, has been charged with careless driving and driving while disqualified.

He will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today (December 3).

You may also want to watch:

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now said to be in stable condition.

On social media, residents expressed their concern for the man.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the white Mercedes Sprinter prior to what happened, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 76 of December 2.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report