Five people - including a man from Ely - have been arrested as part of an operation to tackle drugs networking across Cambridgeshire.

Officers from Peterborough's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Community Action Team (CAT) carried out warrants in Peterborough, Cambridge and Ely, assisted by southern CID yesterday (May 23).

A 62-year-old man from Ely, two women from Peterborough, aged 31 and 33, and a 23-year-old man from Cambridge were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering.

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and handling stolen goods.

He has since been released under investigation.

The other four have all been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on June 20.

