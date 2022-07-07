Man dies in M11 crash

The man in his 60s had been driving a yellow Ultima Can Am. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died during a crash on the M11.

The incident occurred at around 5.22pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 6).

A man in his 60s had been driving a yellow Ultima Can Am along a northbound slip road on the M11, just off from the A603.

His vehicle left the road, and ended up in a wooded area.

Emergency services attended the scene but the driver was declared dead upon their arrival.

Cambridgeshire Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle collision on the M11...

"...Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch."

Information can be provided via the police's online webchat service or by calling 101, quoting incident 347 of July 6.



