Man, 90, dies 10 days after collision

PUBLISHED: 17:13 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 21 February 2020

A 90-year-old man has died 10 days after a collision in Cambridge Road, Melbourn. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A 90-year-old man has died 10 days after a collision.

John Fenton, of The Dell, Royston, was travelling as a passenger in a Toyota Rav 4 when it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Auris on Cambridge Road, Melbourn at about 11.50am on February 6.

Mr Fenton was taken to hospital, along with the driver of the Rav 4, but died ten days later on Sunday (February 16). The driver has since been released from hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Auris were also taken to hospital, but have since been discharged.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either of the cars driving beforehand, is asked to call police on 101, quoting ref: 161 of February 6.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

