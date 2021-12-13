News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Man dies in crash near Ely

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:24 AM December 13, 2021
A man has died after a crash in Hall Barn Road, Isleham, Ely, on Friday December 10.

A man has died after a crash in Hall Barn Road, Isleham, Ely, on Friday December 10. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man has died after a crash in Isleham, Ely, on Friday (December 10).

Police were called to Hall Barn Road at 4.18pm with reports a vehicle had left the road and come to rest in an industrial estate.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the car, a 31-year-old man from Isleham, died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or believes they saw either vehicle in the area in the build up to the incident, is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 360 of December 10.

Cambs Live News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East Cambs Council refused the occupancy restriction being lifted for 2 Hope Hall Cottages, Brinkley Road, Dullingham. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Council decision could force couple from their home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Baker, 40, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for 8 weeks

Cambs Live News

Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Eileen Milner wins approval for CAPCA top job

Government clearance needed for £200,000 year role for Eileen

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
PCSO and neighbour work together to stop elderly woman being scammed of £4,000. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Neighbour and PCSO prevent £4,000 fraud

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon