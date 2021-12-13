A man has died after a crash in Hall Barn Road, Isleham, Ely, on Friday December 10. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man has died after a crash in Isleham, Ely, on Friday (December 10).

Police were called to Hall Barn Road at 4.18pm with reports a vehicle had left the road and come to rest in an industrial estate.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the car, a 31-year-old man from Isleham, died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or believes they saw either vehicle in the area in the build up to the incident, is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 360 of December 10.