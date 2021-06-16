Published: 1:02 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM June 16, 2021

The A1123 where a motorist died in a two car crash yesterday. The driver who died, a man in his 60s, came from Earith. - Credit: Cambs Police

A motorist in his 60s has died following a crash on the A1123 in Cambridgeshire.

It happened yesterday (Tuesday) and the man who died was driving a white Ford Ranger.

He was involved in a crash with a grey Citroen DS3 at 3.45pm near Bluntisham.

The driver of the Ford, from Earith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 20s from Downham Market, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should can call101 quoting incident 334 of June 15.