Man dies following crash on Cambridgeshire road
Published: 1:02 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM June 16, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
A motorist in his 60s has died following a crash on the A1123 in Cambridgeshire.
It happened yesterday (Tuesday) and the man who died was driving a white Ford Ranger.
He was involved in a crash with a grey Citroen DS3 at 3.45pm near Bluntisham.
The driver of the Ford, from Earith, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 20s from Downham Market, remained at the scene and was not injured.
You may also want to watch:
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should can call101 quoting incident 334 of June 15.
Most Read
- 1 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Teenagers arrested after man is hospitalised in serious assault
- 3 Drink driver reported after village crash
- 4 Damning care home report reveals all areas ‘require improvement’
- 5 Mayor ‘wantonly diverted’ £40m of housing cash
- 6 Man dies following crash on Cambridgeshire road
- 7 Katie Price mistakes BBC Look East presenter for Natalie Cassidy
- 8 Hector, 10, nominated for a BAFTA in game design
- 9 A nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire
- 10 Popular village advocate celebrates milestone birthday
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus