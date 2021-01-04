Published: 12:45 PM January 4, 2021

A man died after a collision on the A11 near Stump Cross - Credit: Google

A man died after a car crashed into a lorry on the A11 near Stump Cross.

At just after 9pm on Saturday (January 2), the red Peugeot 107 hit the parked lorry in a layby just off the northbound carriageway between Stump Cross and Fourwentways.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s from Walthamstow, London, died at the scene. No one else was injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 406 of 2 January