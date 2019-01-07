Advanced search

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

07 January, 2019 - 14:26
A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been killed in a collision on a Cambridgeshire road this morning after his car left the road and collided with a tree.

The crash happened at around 9.45am this morning (January 7) on the A1303 near Bottisham – the road has been closed between Bottisham and the A14.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance crews, but the man died at the scene.

“Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 100 of January 7.”

