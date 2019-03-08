Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom yesterday (July 23).

The collision, involving a white Fiat Doblo van, happened on the A11 at about 9.45pm.

Emergency services attended but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the Fiat van prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 590 of the July 23 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report