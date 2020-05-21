‘It was a massive mental battle’ - personal trainer completes 27-hour fitness test for brain tumour research

Liam Rushmer completed a 27-hour fitness challenge to help raise funds into brain tumour research after he lost his uncle and two friends to the illness. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A personal trainer who lost his uncle and two friends to brain tumours has completed a 27-hour endurance fitness test to help raise funds into researching the illness.

Liam Rushmer from Sutton managed to row seven hours and 30 minutes, cycle six hours and 30 minutes and run nearly 13 hours on the treadmill, the equivalent to 100km on each discipline whilst doing 1,000 press-ups and additional exercises in between.

Despite struggling at times, bananas, energy bars and 20 bottles of water kept Liam, who owns Fitness Rush, on track to conquer the challenge in 27 hours and 40 minutes on Saturday, May 16 to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

“I was worried about my knees, but in the event it was my legs and hips that came out worst,” he said.

“My legs were shattered. I would have finished with a freezing cold shower but I literally couldn’t stand any more.

“It was great doing the 1,000 press-ups as lots of people did them with me virtually and it was relaxing after all the cardio exercises.”

Liam uploaded video clips of himself during the challenge onto his business page on Facebook, with those watching online taking part in similar exercises to help power him towards the end.

In 1999, the personal trainer, whose friends died aged 33 and 45, lost his uncle Peter after he was diagnosed with skin cancer which spread to his brain.

Having completed the gruelling feat, Liam admits it was mentally tough to carry on, but he is grateful for the support he received from friends and family to get over the line.

“It was a massive mental battle,” he said.

“I was so glad I live-streamed the whole thing because it helped me hugely to stay motivated.

“The only time when it was really difficult was through the night because there was no one there in the gym with me and no one on Facebook.

“I ended up watching a movie on my own when I was rowing or on the treadmill. It’s not easy to hold a phone when you’re rowing!

“I would say until next time, but there won’t be a next time! My body is tired – I can hardly walk.

“I want to thank everyone for their support – you don’t know what it means to me.”

To donate, visit Liam’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-rushmer.

