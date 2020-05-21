Advanced search

‘It was a massive mental battle’ - personal trainer completes 27-hour fitness test for brain tumour research

PUBLISHED: 12:37 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 21 May 2020

Liam Rushmer completed a 27-hour fitness challenge to help raise funds into brain tumour research after he lost his uncle and two friends to the illness. Picture: SUPPLIED

Liam Rushmer completed a 27-hour fitness challenge to help raise funds into brain tumour research after he lost his uncle and two friends to the illness. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A personal trainer who lost his uncle and two friends to brain tumours has completed a 27-hour endurance fitness test to help raise funds into researching the illness.

Liam Rushmer completed a 27-hour fitness challenge to help raise funds into brain tumour research after he lost his uncle and two friends to the illness. Picture: SUPPLIEDLiam Rushmer completed a 27-hour fitness challenge to help raise funds into brain tumour research after he lost his uncle and two friends to the illness. Picture: SUPPLIED

Liam Rushmer from Sutton managed to row seven hours and 30 minutes, cycle six hours and 30 minutes and run nearly 13 hours on the treadmill, the equivalent to 100km on each discipline whilst doing 1,000 press-ups and additional exercises in between.

Despite struggling at times, bananas, energy bars and 20 bottles of water kept Liam, who owns Fitness Rush, on track to conquer the challenge in 27 hours and 40 minutes on Saturday, May 16 to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

“I was worried about my knees, but in the event it was my legs and hips that came out worst,” he said.

“My legs were shattered. I would have finished with a freezing cold shower but I literally couldn’t stand any more.

Liam Rushmer completed a 27-hour fitness challenge to help raise funds into brain tumour research after he lost his uncle and two friends to the illness. Picture: SUPPLIEDLiam Rushmer completed a 27-hour fitness challenge to help raise funds into brain tumour research after he lost his uncle and two friends to the illness. Picture: SUPPLIED

“It was great doing the 1,000 press-ups as lots of people did them with me virtually and it was relaxing after all the cardio exercises.”

Liam uploaded video clips of himself during the challenge onto his business page on Facebook, with those watching online taking part in similar exercises to help power him towards the end.

In 1999, the personal trainer, whose friends died aged 33 and 45, lost his uncle Peter after he was diagnosed with skin cancer which spread to his brain.

Having completed the gruelling feat, Liam admits it was mentally tough to carry on, but he is grateful for the support he received from friends and family to get over the line.

“It was a massive mental battle,” he said.

“I was so glad I live-streamed the whole thing because it helped me hugely to stay motivated.

“The only time when it was really difficult was through the night because there was no one there in the gym with me and no one on Facebook.

“I ended up watching a movie on my own when I was rowing or on the treadmill. It’s not easy to hold a phone when you’re rowing!

“I would say until next time, but there won’t be a next time! My body is tired – I can hardly walk.

“I want to thank everyone for their support – you don’t know what it means to me.”

To donate, visit Liam’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-rushmer.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’m deeply concerned by this project’ says senior county councillor as extra funding for A10/A142 roundabout agreed

A10/A142 junction at Ely where imrpovements are to be made. Picture; CPCA

Man dies following serious crash on A10 at Waterbeach between HGV and bin lorry

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

Most Read

‘I’m deeply concerned by this project’ says senior county councillor as extra funding for A10/A142 roundabout agreed

A10/A142 junction at Ely where imrpovements are to be made. Picture; CPCA

Man dies following serious crash on A10 at Waterbeach between HGV and bin lorry

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘It was a massive mental battle’ - personal trainer completes 27-hour fitness test for brain tumour research

Liam Rushmer completed a 27-hour fitness challenge to help raise funds into brain tumour research after he lost his uncle and two friends to the illness. Picture: SUPPLIED

Freemasons give generous grant to ambulance staff tackling coronavirus

Paramedic Nigel Strange and Dr Rishi Rallan demonstrate the personal protective equipment helped by a donation from Cambridgeshire Freemasons. Picture: SUPPLIED

Oh happy happy days as McDonald’s re-open all six of their Peterborough drive thru stores

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Ely Business Awards 2020: Introducing the ‘Innovation and Technology’ category

Here's why you should enter our Innovation and Technology Award at the Ely Business Awards. Picture: Ian Carter/Archant

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.
Drive 24