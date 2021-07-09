Published: 1:07 PM July 9, 2021

Allan Pearce completed a 28-mile trek between Ely and March to raise funds for the Screwfix Foundation. - Credit: Allan Pearce

A man who aimed to walk 28 miles across the Fens within 24 hours for charity has described the challenge as “one of the toughest I’ve done in a long time”.

Allan Pearce wanted to challenge himself by walking from Screwfix’s Ely branch, where he works, to March on June 30 as part of the ‘Al’s big walk home’ campaign.

Having been asked to be this year’s Screwfix Foundation champion, Allan, who walks as a hobby, decided to embark on the route.

“This is something I enjoy doing in my spare time, so I thought ‘why not’,” he said.

“This was one of the toughest challenges I've done in a very long time.

“I set off from the Ely Screwfix at 8am and got to March at 7.10pm with only a 15-minute rest at Welney to take on some food.”

Allan, who documented the trek on Instagram, has since raised over £500, over double his initial target.

Despite having to change route and picking up an injury, he is still eager to tackle another challenge for charity.

“Knowing that this is going to support many charities gave me the drive to complete it despite picking up a foot injury during it,” Allan said.

“Would I do another challenge for this charity? Without a doubt.”

To donate, visit Allan’s JustGiving page at: https://bit.ly/3AKo7ct.