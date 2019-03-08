Breaking

Man, 27, arrested today in Soham for making threats to kill, using force to gain entry and possessing a two foot long rusty knife

Police discovered this long bladed knife in the boot of a man's car after they arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, on suspicion of aggravated bodily harm, using violence to secure entry, making threats to kill, being in possession with intent to supply class B drugs and driving while disqualified. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER. Archant

A man arrested in Soham today on suspicion of using force to gain entry and of making threats to kill was found to have a two foot long rusty knife in his car.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested by police in Avocet Grove and is also being questioned on suspicion of causing aggravated bodily harm.

Police say the man was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and of driving whilst disqualified.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police described the knife as a "nasty looking blade" when they posted an image of it on social media. It was found, they said, found during a search of the man's car boot.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and an unlimited fine.

It's illegal to carry a knife in public without good reason, unless it has a folding blade with a cutting edge 3 inches long or less

Anyone with information should call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report