Man hospitalised after masked men launch early morning attack

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 23 November 2020

A man in his sixties was sent to hospital after being attacked by masked men at his home on Victoria Street, Littleport. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his sixties was hospitalised after being attacked by masked men at his home in Littleport.

Cambridgeshire police were called to Victoria Street on Sunday, November 22 after a man was assaulted with poles during the early morning burglary.

One neighbour said: “The guy got two blows to the heads and ended up in hospital.

“My mum heard the guy shouting for help. She came inside the house to pick up her phone, but there were already other people attending the man.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 6.45am on November 22 to reports of a burglary in Victoria Street, Littleport.

“Detectives are investigating after a number of masked men forced their way into a home and assaulted a man in his sixties with poles, causing minor injuries.

“No arrests have been made and it is not known if anything was taken.”

Detective Sergeant Ashely Ryan, of the force’s southern burglary team, added: “This was a nasty incident which has left the victim understandably shaken.

“We are doing all we can to trace those responsible, but are asking anyone with any information to get in touch.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said the man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for further assessment.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police via their web-chat or call 101 quoting crime reference number 35/79368/20.

