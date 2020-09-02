Man who allegedly attacked people with a hammer is arrested on suspicion of common assault, robbery, theft and criminal damage

A 41-year-old man from Littleport was arrested on suspicion of common assault, robbery, theft and criminal damage in Upton Lane this morning. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLEPORT NOTICE BOARD Archant

A man who allegedly attacked people and cars with a hammer in Littleport this morning has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, robbery, theft and criminal damage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of violence in Upton Lane today (Wednesday September 2) at 9.25am. Officers attended and a 41-year-old man from Littleport was arrested. He has since been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

One of the victims posted on the Facebook page Littleport Notice Board: “This morning, whilst out running, I was attacked by a man clearly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“After attacking me he then went on to try to attack another man... this man was wearing a bright orange long sleeve shirt and black trousers.

“I cannot thank the men at Ambrose Roofing enough for helping me after being attacked.”