Man who allegedly attacked people with a hammer is arrested on suspicion of common assault, robbery, theft and criminal damage

PUBLISHED: 14:32 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 02 September 2020

A 41-year-old man from Littleport was arrested on suspicion of common assault, robbery, theft and criminal damage in Upton Lane this morning. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLEPORT NOTICE BOARD

A man who allegedly attacked people and cars with a hammer in Littleport this morning has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, robbery, theft and criminal damage.

Police were called to reports of violence in Upton Lane today (Wednesday September 2) at 9.25am. Officers attended and a 41-year-old man from Littleport was arrested. He has since been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

One of the victims posted on the Facebook page Littleport Notice Board: “This morning, whilst out running, I was attacked by a man clearly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“After attacking me he then went on to try to attack another man... this man was wearing a bright orange long sleeve shirt and black trousers.

“I cannot thank the men at Ambrose Roofing enough for helping me after being attacked.”

